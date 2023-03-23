Lotlot de Leon overwhelmed as she celebrates birthday

MANILA – Lotlot de Leon received a lot of love as she celebrated her birthday early this week.

As seen on her Instagram updates, she was surrounded by her four children and her husband on her actual birthday.

“Grateful,” she captioned their photos together.

Additionally, de Leon got to do a video call with her adoptive mother, veteran actress Nora Aunor, a screenshot of which, she posted on Instagram.

“Love you ma,” she told Aunor.

Feeling tremendously blessed, De Leon said: “Everything I am and everything I have is because of your grace dear Lord.”

She went on to thank God for His “grace, love, forgiveness, kindness, protection, wisdom and abundant blessings.”

To end her post, de Leon said: “Grateful for life! To all of you thank you for all the greetings! Salamat po sa mga pagbati! God bless all of you!”

In an earlier post, De Leon shared that she finally met with her biological father in time for her birthday.