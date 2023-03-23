LOOK: Liza Soberano stuns in fashion shoot

MANILA – Actress Liza Soberano turned heads on social media, but this time because of her high fashion styling.

Soberano teased some photos of her recent photo shoot with celebrity lensman BJ Pascual.

The pictorial appeared to be part of a campaign for luxury brand Gucci.

“Deleted scene: She’s inlove with Sundays and @gucci,” she said in the caption.

Soberano recently made headlines in the past couple of weeks after releasing some statements regarding her showbiz journey which drew mixed reactions online.

On Monday, Soberano apologized to those who were hurt by what she said in her "rebranding" vlog, clarifying that she is grateful for her career.

In an interview, the actress said it wasn't her intention to offend, stressing that she is thankful for the opportunities ABS-CBN gave her.

She also apologized to her former manager Ogie Diaz and aunt Joni Lyn Castillo for making them feel like they didn't help in her career.

The actress also addressed her boyfriend and love team partner Enrique Gil.

Soberano has transferred the management of her career to Careless Philippines of actor James Reid.



