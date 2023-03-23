LOOK: Janella Salvador sizzles in pre-birthday shoot



MANILA – Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador painted social media red as she welcomed the Aries season.

Salvador, whose March 30 birthday falls on the astrological sign of Aries, wowed netizens with her sultry photo shoot while donning a red wig.

Netizens and other celebrities filled the comment section with fire emojis to complement Salvador’s fiery post.

“You heard it right, dear. Aries season is officially here,” she said in the caption.

Earlier this week, Salvador announced that she might stage a concert this year.

“Last year was my 10th year. I might have a concert this year,” she said.

Although she refused to disclose any further details, Salvador hinted that she is already preparing for the special show.

"Ito na, nagpre-prepare na," she quipped.

The actress has already celebrated her birthday on Sunday variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To” last week.

Fresh from the success of "Mars Ravelo's Darna,” Salvador also said she plans to concentrate on her concert but she’s open to doing another television series, or even movies.



