LOOK: Andi Eigenmann in her element in summer photo shoot

MANILA – Andi Eigenmann is giving some “Agua Bendita” feels in her recent photos posted on social media.

The snaps show the actress in her element as she takes a dip in the sea for a photo shoot.

“More of my favorites from that morning shoot with @wangborja,” she captioned her photos.

Following her post, several celebrities including Bea Alonzo, Katarina Rodriguez, Cherry Pie Picache, and Meg Imperial commented on how beautiful Eigenmann looks.

Some netizens, meanwhile, commented on her fit physique which she worked hard on after giving birth to her third child Koa.

Eigenmann started her workouts in March 2021 -- or two months after she gave birth to her youngest child -- until November that year.

"Was looking for some motivation and found it in myself! Looking back on the progress I've made from gaining 175 lbs in my third pregnancy to losing 50 lbs after 10 months," Eigenmann wrote in a previous post, as she thanked her fitness coaches, including her partner, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo.

"Suddenly being 'out of place' for almost 2 months froze me up quite a bit, but I realize how much of an impact physical exercise has really had on my mental health and overall well-being. I do have my own personal fitness goals, of course, but exercise and staying active really does so much more to us that keep us fit. And also I just wanted to try making a reel," she said.

Eigenmann also explained why she takes delight in taking care of her body.

“I'm happy to make it a duty to care for my body because as I grow older, I've found that when I take good care of my physical health (inside and out), it spills over into other aspects of my being that are, in hindsight, more of a priority to me,” she wrote.