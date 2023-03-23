Korean star Nam Joo-hyuk begins mandatory military service

South Korean star Nam Joo-hyuk has started his mandatory military service, his talent management SOOP said in a social media post on Thursday.

According to the talent agency, Nam enlisted in the military on March 20 and is currently undergoing basic training.

SOOP also asked fans not to send letters and gifts to the actor.

"We kindly ask our fans that: Please refrain from sending letters and gifts by mail while the actor is serving his mandatory military service. We appreciate and thank you for your support, however, if a large number of letters and posts arrive at once, they might not be delivered. We kindly ask you to send letters or anything else by mail to the management company, while Joo Hyuk receives military training and after he is assigned. Thank you," it said.

Nam starred in hit Korean dramas like "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo" "The Bride of Habaek," and the 2022 series “Twenty-Five Twenty-One.”