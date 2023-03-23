Jeremiah band to mark 25th anniversary with concert

MANILA -- OPM band Jeremiah is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary in the music industry with a concert at the Music Museum on March 25.

Joining the band in "Jeremiah @25 Nanghihinayang ang Puso ko" as special guests are Rannie Raymundo, Janah Zaplan and others.

The show will be directed by Chris Librojo and Bobby Velasco as the musical director.

Formed in 1998 with original members Rolando Crizaldo, Piwee Polintan, Froilan Calixto, Glenn Gonzales and Al Nievera, the group is behind the OPM hit "Nanghihinayang," which was used in the hit film "Labs Kita, Okey Ka Lang?" starring Jolina Magdangal and Marvin Agustin.

The OPM hit song was composed by Larry Hermoso, who also formed the vocal group.

Aside from "Nanghihinayang," Jeremiah was also behind the hits "Hindi Ako Katulad Niya," "Oh Babe" and "Bakit Ka Iiyak?"

The group's first album "Heart & Soul" was released under Star Records with "Nanghihinayang" as its carrier single.

“Natutuwa po dahil nakaabot po ang group namin ng 25 years and we're fortunate na mai-share po ang 25-year journey namin sa mga family and friends namin lalo na po sa mga nag-support. Kaya po isa din po itong benefit concert para to give back din po para sa Kasuso Foundation,” member Piwee Polintan said in an online interview. -- With report from Jeff Fernando.