MANILA – In a unique twist, Gabb Skribikin has asked Luke Alford to be her date in the upcoming Star Magic prom night happening next week.

Star Magic's Inside News on Wednesday released exclusive video of Skribikin surprising Alford during a live show.

Skribikin, a former member of the all-girl group MNL48, said she wanted to know the feeling of asking a guy out to a prom date.

"I want to be unique kasi when it comes to like asking kasi kadalasan nakikita ko puro lalaki, which is wala namang problema roon. I just really want to experience ano ang feeling na babae, na ako ang mag-a-ask out to prom with a guy, especially Lucas. I hope he likes it," Skribikin said.

Skribikin and Alford were former housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10."

The upcoming Star Magical Prom will happen on March 30.

