Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay in New Zealand for vacation with Elias

Ellen Adarna has gone to another trip abroad with her son Elias, and husband Derek Ramsay.

On Instagram, Adarna shared their family photo in New Zealand, while apologizing in advance to people who she wouldn’t be able to respond to in the next few days.

"Sorry if I don’t respond DND (do not disturb) mode. BRB (be right back) in 3 weeks," Adarna captioned their photo.

Ramsay, for his part, left a comment in Adarna’s post and said: “Another adventure my love.”

Just last January, Adarna and Ramsay were in Finland where they taught Elias how to ski.

Every time the couple goes on a vacation abroad, netizens constantly laud Ramsay for being a hands-on father figure to Elias.

Elias is Adarna’s son with her former boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz. Although they are no longer together, the two have a co-parenting setup for Elias.