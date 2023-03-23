MANILA -- Fans of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano were abuzz after new photos of their favorite Kapamilya love team were uploaded online.

The photos shared by StarPop's Rox Santos showed Pangilinan inside a studio while Mariano is doing her recording.

"Recording session of @belle_mariano ‘s done!!! It was such a great and productive day for the whole #StarPop team! Ready na ba?" Santos wrote.

In the comment section of Santos's post, fans of the "DonBelle" love team were quick to expressed their gratitude for the update.

The fans also showed their support as DONNY BINISITA SI BELLE became one of the trending topics in microblogging site on Twitter on Thursday.

Mariano is set to release her second album over a year after she released her debut album "Daylight" in December 2021.

Mariano and Pangilinan's pairing rose to fame when they starred in the trending series "He’s Into Her." They have since starred in back-to-back movies — "Love is Color Blind" and "An Inconvenient Love."

