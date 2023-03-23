Dolly de Leon joins cast of John Cena's 'Grand Death Lotto'

Award-winning Filipina actress Dolly de Leon is joining the supporting cast of the upcoming action-comedy film "Grand Death Lotto" starring John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Liu.

Aside from de Leon, Ayden Mayeri, Seann William Scott and Donald Elise Watkins also signed on for the supporting roles for the upcoming Amazon Studios movie directed by Paul Feig, exclusively reported by website Deadline.

According to the report, the Amazon Original movie is set in "a very near future, in which a Grand Lottery has been established in economically challenged California. The only catch? You’ll need to kill the winner before sundown in order to legally claim their prize. New L.A. transplant Katie (Awkwafina) accidentally finds herself with the winning ticket and must join forces with amateur jackpot protector Noel (Cena) to make it to sundown in order to claim her multi-billion-dollar prize, all while dealing with Noel’s protection rival Louis Lewis (Liu), who also wants to get her to sundown in order to claim his rich protection commission."

The film will be stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

De Leon has been receiving awards and recognitions for her performance in the film "Triangle of Sadness," which won the Palme d'Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival last year, including a best supporting actress nomination in the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

She also won Best Actress in Supporting Role at Sweden's Guldbagge Awards.

Just recently, de Leon attended the 95th Annual Academy Awards after "Triangle of Sadness" was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

