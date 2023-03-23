Anna Cathcart of 'To All the Boys' films stars in 'XO, Kitty'

Netflix has finally unveiled the trailer for “XO, Kitty,” a film starring Anna Cathcart, who played Lara Jean's little sister in the “To All the Boys” movies.

Based on its official synopsis, the movie follows Kitty as she jets off on her very own adventure.

Thinking she knows everything there is to know about love, she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend.

However, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s her own heart on the line.

“We all fell so deeply in love with Lara Jean and her story. So it felt like the greatest gift to give to Kitty was to let her as a character kind of set off on her own two feet and not put her in the shadow of either of her sisters,” film creator Jenny Han said in Netflix’s Tudum.

“She’s stepping into the fore — picking up the baton from Lara Jean,” added Sascha Rothchild, Han’s co-showrunner.

“XO, Kitty” will premiere globally on Netflix on May 18.