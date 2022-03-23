Handout photo.

MANILA — Actor Jericho Rosales on Wednesday said he could not contain his excitement as he takes on the lead role in the upcoming international prison drama “Sellblock.”

In an interview, Rosales revealed that "Sellblock" was presented to him three years ago and that he immediately loved the project.

“It’s always very exciting to do new things, especially groundbreaking projects and I felt that ‘Sellblock’ is one of those. It was presented to me at the time when I was looking for projects with more grit, projects that would push me, motivate me to try out new things, out of the box stuff, even character roles,” Rosales said.

“Working on this kind of project would push me to prepare in ways that I haven’t done before so I kind of love that fresh experience. There’s a little nervousness on my part and when I get nervous about something, it means that it’s a good thing,” he added.

Rosales said it has always been his dream to "work with the best in the world" so he didn’t let the project slip away.

“My dream has always been to work with the best in the world. The best actors, best directors, best people in production, best scripts, the best locations. Who doesn’t want that, right? When an opportunity like this comes, you don’t sleep on it. You respond right away. When it was presented to me, I really liked it. Unfortunately, COVID-19 happened, but I’m really glad that ‘Sellblock’ is back," Rosales said.

"And I hope this opportunity will open new doors in the international scene, not just for me, but for all the great Filipino talent behind this project," he added.

Aside from Rosales, “Sellblock” will also feature Tirso Cruz III, Cherry Pie Picache, Ronnie Lazaro, Rosanna Roces, Mon Confiado, Pepe Herrera, and RK Bagatsing.

“I’m excited that ABS-CBN is focusing on international projects and bringing talents, helping them get discovered and be seen not just in the Philippines, but all over the world,” he said.

“Sellblock” is an international series of ABS-CBN International Production and Co-Production division, BlackOps Studios Asia, Psyops8, Story Arch Pictures, and Agog Film Productions.

It will serve as Rosales’ Kapamilya comeback after his 2018 drama series “Halik.”

