MANILA — Actor JC de Vera became emotional during his contract signing on Wednesday with ABS-CBN as he recalled the uncertainty brought about by the network's shutdown.

In 2020, the House of Representative denied to give ABS-CBN a fresh franchise to continue its broadcast and radio operations, which led to the retrenchment of thousands of its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After renewing his contract with ABS-CBN, de Vera looked back at the challenges faced by the network after the shutdown.

"Sa lahat ng mga nangyari these past few years …nakakaiyak naman," he recalled.

"Marami tayong pinagdaanang challenges these past three years. Everyone went through a lot, napanoood ko uli ‘yung bawat hakbang na ginawa nung network at sinubaybayan ko rin ‘yung pinagdaanan ng lahat," de Vera said.

Seated beside ABS-CBN president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak and chairman Mark Lopez, de Vera said the network's bosses' bravery during the hearings made him stay despite the uncertainty.

"Ang hirap, masakit, nakakalugmok pero nanatili ako na hopeful and alam mo ‘yun proud sa sarili ko na lumalaban din ako kasama nila," de Vera said.

"I remain faithful and loyal to them kasi nakita ko kung paano nila ipinaglaban ‘yung mga tao nila, lahat kami. That time, that was really challenging lalo na rin sa’ kin kasi what’s next," he added.

He thanked the network's executives present at the event and promised to bring his A-game in his future projects.

"Parang ‘yun ‘yung mahirap kasi hindi rin namin alam what’s gonna happen next. I thought na tapos na so today nung sinabi sa ’kin na mangyayari talaga ‘to, itong araw na ‘to, wow, answered prayer. Para akong nabunutan ng tinik na matutuloy namin ‘yung normal naming buhay kasi ito ‘yung normal para sa ’kin -- acting, magtrabaho, makapagbigay ng tulong sa mga pamilya, ‘yun talaga," he said.

"Kaya, mga sir, mga ma’am maraming maraming salamat for still trusting and for keeping me. Hindi niyo lang po alam kung gaano kasarap sa ’ming lahat ngayon na nandito at pinagkakatiwalaan, naa-appreciate. Huwag po kayong mag-alala dahil ganoon din po kami at ibibigayn namin ‘yung lahat ng makakaya namin para tumayo ulit, mag-move forward at maging number one."

