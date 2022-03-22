Ivana Alawi will star in the ABS-CBN teleserye ‘A Family Affair.’ Instagram: @ivanaalawi

MANILA — Ivana Alawi has officially been introduced as the leading lady of the upcoming ABS-CBN teleserye “A Family Affair.”

The social media darling took the stage Tuesday during the Star Magic Trade Event for advertisers, as the ABS-CBN talent agency unveiled the slate of titles featuring its artists.

Alawi, 25, was physically present while previously announced leading men, Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby, joined virtually.

Alawi’s appearance marked the first official confirmation of her casting as the lead star of “A Family Affair.”

In the past month, Alawi has shared snaps of the series’ lock-in taping in Masbate, without yet identifying the project.

A Family Affair cast Ivana Alawi, Sam Milby, and Gerald Anderson on Star Magic Trade Event!



Abangan ang pinakabagong teleserye na magpapainit ng gabi mo this 2022! #soon #AFamilyAffair #StarCreatives pic.twitter.com/992jJbucB5 — STAR CREATIVES (@StarCreativesTV) March 22, 2022

Her co-stars have also posted photos of the quarantined production, providing glimpses of the show’s setting, which includes a beach, and other cast members, such as Jake Ejercito, Jameson Blake, and Aya Fernandez.

“A Family Affair” will also see Alawi’s acting comeback after three years.

Alawi, who was a cast member in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” in 2018 and then “Mea Culpa: Sino Ang May Sala?” in 2019, was due to star in her first ABS-CBN teleserye in a lead role in 2020, after exclusively signing with the network in February that year.

The following month, however, saw the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to delays and change of plans when it came to Alawi’s launching projects.