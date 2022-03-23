Heaven Peralejo flexes summer figure on social media

MANILA – Heaven Peralejo did not waste time in hitting the beach just a few days after state weather bureau PAGASA declared that the summer season has officially begun in the Philippines.

As seen in her recent Instagram updates, Peralejo flew to Boracay where she enjoyed a dip in the sea while fighting off the hot weather.

“Heaven on earth,” she wrote in the caption of one of her posts. “Just wanna give my thanks to ate @colzvidal for the presets!! Super love it!”

Clad in white two-piece swimsuit, Peralejo flaunted her sexy figure capturing the attention of her followers.

As of writing, her post already has close to 200,000 “likes” and close to a thousand comments.

In December last year, Peralejo announced that she finally finished her business management degree from Southville International School affiliated with Foreign Universities or SISFU.

Peralejo thanked her family, especially her mother, Luanne, who she said had been adamant that she finish her studies, with the mindset that a career in showbiz is unpredictable.

“Ang pag-aartista pwedeng mawala anytime. Pero kung nakatapos ka pwede mong magamit ito to change career,” she quoted her mom as telling her.

“Sampol pa lang 'yan sa mga sermon ni Mom dagdagan pa ng Barangay Family (eto talaga ang nakakatakot sa lahat! Parang lagi kang haharap sa thesis defense). That being said, best support system talaga ang family. I’m very thankful for them, they keep me grounded,” Peralejo wrote.

Peralejo was last seen in the ABS-CBN series “Bagong Umaga.”