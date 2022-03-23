Actress Bonnie Wright, best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the "Harry Potter" movies, has married her boyfriend Andrew Lococo.

Wright confirmed the news in a social media post on March 21.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life. Thanks to my husband!!," Wright wrote on Instagram.

In her most recent post, the actress also uploaded a black-and-white photo of her and Lococo taken during their intimate wedding.

"It took a village of creativity and love to make our wedding day so special! We can’t wait to thank you all individually when we have more photos to share. In the meantime a very sweet capture on polaroid during our ceremony by @radandinlove @jamiestreetphoto," Wright wrote.

In the comment section of her post, Wright's "Harry Potter" co-stars Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James Phelps (Fred Weasley) and Scarlet Hefner (Pansy Parkinson) sent their well wishes.



Just last February, Wright revealed im her vlog that from she has moved to San Diego from Los Angeles to live with Lococo.