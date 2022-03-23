MANILA – Barbie Imperial and Diego Loyzaga sent some of their followers abuzz as the two exchanged comments on social media.

This happened after Imperial shared new photos of her on Instagram flaunting her new red hair color, which prompted Loyzaga to comment on his ex-girlfriend’s post writing, “Poison Ivy?”

Imperial responded to him in jest, “Ako nga pala yung sinayang mo HAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA” -- a reference to Alodia Gosiengfiao's viral post after her breakup with Wil Dasovich.

Loyzaga replied to Imperial again saying “r u suuuuure?” before adding the thinking emoji.

Following their short exchange, several of Imperial’s Instagram followers expressed their wish for the two to get back together.

After years of being friends, Loyzaga and Imperial were in a relationship for a year before they parted ways.

They broke up after the holidays and it was apparently the reason the actor flew to the US in a haste.

In a recent interview, Loyzaga stressed that he and Imperial still talk to each other despite their split.

However, he pleaded with media not to press the issue of reconciliation, just yet.

“Please let’s not get to that. We are friends and that’s what matters for now. She’s in Davao now. We are good friends. There is no bitterness on my part,” he told ABS-CBN News.

In a previous interview, Imperial said she is not looking forward to renewing her romance with Loyzaga.

"We broke up na, break na kami. Hindi naman siya bad break-up. Okay kami. Hindi kami nag-break na magkaaway kami, hindi. We are okay," Imperial said in the media conference for her series “Goodbye Girl.”

"I think it's for the better naman. And even si Diegs naman alam niya naman 'yon na parang marami pa kaming kailangang matutunan at kailangan pa namin na mag-grow apart.”