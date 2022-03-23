MANILA – Celebrity friends of Angelica Panganiban flooded the actress’ Instagram post with congratulatory messages following her announcement that she is pregnant.

Panganiban revealed on Sunday that she is expecting her first baby by posting a picture of her sonogram on social media.

Among those who were elated by Panganiban’s announcement were Bela Padilla, Angel Locsin, Marian Rivera, Vhong Navarro, Bianca Gonzalez, Sarah Lahbati, Janine Gutierrez, Maxene Magalona, Mariel Rodriguez, Jolina Magdangal, Ria Atayde, Kaye Abad, Barbie Imperial, Isabelle Daza and many more.

Camille Prats, who’s been Panganiban’s close friend since they were little girls, particularly said she is really excited to see the actress’ little one.

“Siiisss naiyak ako!!! Napakasaya ng puso ko para sa 'yo at kay Greg. So excited for you sis!! Congratulations for such a beautiful blessing,” Prats said.

Judy Ann Santos, who considers Panganiban as her younger sister, also congratulated the actress.

"We are sooo happy for you my love!!! Eto na to!! Woohoo!! you'll be a great mom!" Santos said.

Panganiban and her boyfriend Gregg Homan have been together for over a year. They marked their first anniversary last July.

After a string of heartbreaks that publicly unfolded, it was only in November 2020 when Panganiban was rumored to be in a relationship again.

On New Year’s Day in 2021, she confirmed that speculation by posting a snap of her sharing a kiss with a man, with fireworks in the background.

At the time, Panganiban hadn’t yet identified him to be Homan. She publicly introduced him, with a selfie, a month later.

Homan is notably Panganiban’s first known non-showbiz boyfriend, after her relationships with fellow actors Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz, and Carlo Aquino.