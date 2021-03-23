WATCH: James Reid releases official music video of ‘Soda’

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- After his latest single's release on different digital platforms last January, actor and singer James Reid released over the weekend the official music video of his hit "Soda."

The music video, which features a space theme, was released on YouTube account of his own record label Careless Music and was directed by Judd Figuerres.

“We are wanderers, lost in the galaxy of thought. Dive in the rivers of life — let its flow bring you to truth and purpose and know that exploration comes from within,” the caption stated.

The music video has garnered over 80,000 views already since its release on the video-sharing platform last March 20.

In February, Reid, who wrote and produced the song, wowed his fans and followers as he performed "Soda" live on the Wish 107.5 bus with his band.

The Idol Philippines judge noted that "Soda" has "hints of influence from electro-music duo Daft Punk."

In a previous interview, he also explained that the song is about navigating dark chapters and learning to “ride the highs and lows.”

According to an article by PUSH, he wrote the song during the lockdown caused by the ongoing pandemic to begin 2021 with something fresh.

"It is a new sound for me. I just really wanted to start the year with something fresh. I’ve been working on it since 2020. It actually was a very heavy year, and I wrote the song during quarantine,” he bared during a virtual press conference.

