Pia Wurtzbach shares thoughts about envy, comparing yourself to others

MANILA – Pia Wurtzbach has spoken at length about how she really feels when it comes to handling comparisons and insecurities.

According to Wurtzbach, it is completely normal to sometimes question yourself and have self-doubts.

“Honestly, I’ve been through that before with the way I started in showbiz pa lang and in pageants. Siyempre hindi naman ako agad umabot sa Miss Universe. Ang dami ko ring rejections nung nagco-commercial pa lang ako and nag-a-artista pa lang ako tapos natalo ako ng natalo sa Binibini,” she admitted in Bianca Gonzalez’s vlog.

For Wurtzbach, it is not so much a question of “why her” but rather, it should be a “why not me” realization.

“It’s not because you hate somebody, it’s not because you wish ill of somebody else. It’s more of na kine-question mo 'yung may kulang ba sa akin? Ayaw ko 'yung feeling ng inggit kasi parang ang mean. Parang, ‘Uy totoo ba nagagalit ka sa kanya kasi wala ka no'n?’ Hindi siya tamang feeling.”

Instead of feeling envious, Wurtzbach said: “If you ever get that feeling, try to really think is it because you’re projecting your insecurity on somebody else? Upset ka na siya may achievements tapos ikaw wala? I don’t think you should be mad at her. Maybe there’s something that needs to be worked on in yourself.”

“Kailangan natin maging aware na minsan kasi, it’s not that because nag-aagawan tayo ng opportunities. It’s just that it’s not yet your time. This applies on so many things. It could be at work, with your personal life,” she added.

Sharing how she personally deals with that kind of feeling, Wurtzbach said: “I always tell myself that hindi pa kasi para sa akin. Or hindi iyan para sa akin. May kulang pa. Marami pa akong bigas na kakainin. Marami pa akong kailangan pagdaanan.”

While this is easier said than done especially in the advent of social media, Wurtzbach said everyone must remember that “everybody puts their best face forward online and that’s not real life.”

“Social media is just like looking at a TV show or a movie. You can’t compare. Everybody is just going through their own thing and I know it’s hard na parang ‘Paanong hindi mo i-ko-compare eh parati kong nakikita?’ At siyempre, I know there are days were medyo mahina 'yung mental strength natin and you get affected. I say it’s completely normal. But you just have to remember how to pull yourself back. It’s not them. Unfortunately, it’s you.”

Summing up her thoughts, Wurtzbach reminded everyone that there is enough space for all and it is just a matter of right timing.

“Don’t beat yourself up for it because it’s completely normal to feel that but then now you’re aware of it, you can control it and you should control it. Also have a lot of self-awareness. Know your strengths and weaknesses.”