Janella Salvador creates nostalgic video to mark 2nd anniversary with Markus Paterson

MANILA -- Actress Janella Salvador compiled throwback videos with her partner Markus Paterson to mark their second anniversary.

Salvador, 22, posted a nostalgic video showing some of the moments she spent with Paterson. The couple returned to the Philippines in February after the actress gave birth to their son, Jude, last year.

“2 years of goofing around with my favorite potato. Mabu, booba,” she said in the caption.

Paterson, on the other hand, also published a short yet meaningful greeting for their anniversary.

“2 amazing years with you my love. I love you more than the sun loves the sky,” the young actor quipped on his Instagram account.

The couple flew to the United Kingdom in September 2020, or a month before Salvador gave birth. They have also released a vlog chronicling her pregnancy and birth.

Explaining why she and Paterson opted to keep her pregnancy private, Salvador said: "I wasn’t hiding it for selfish reasons.”

“I wanted to hide it because I wanted to cherish the moment in my life, na first time ko maging mom. Iyong wala munang ingay, ‘yung may sarili muna akong moment to enjoy it.”

Salvador and Paterson are planning to hold Jude’s baptism in Manila, once lockdown restrictions ease.

