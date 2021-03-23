Ivana Alawi opens up about worst date experience

MANILA – Ivana Alawi turned candid when she shared the things that get her attention when it comes to guys.

“Ngiti,” she quickly told Toni Gonzaga in an interview for the latter’s vlog, adding that she also gets attracted to intelligent and goal-driven guys.

The celebrity vlogger, however, stressed that she wants her future partner to be a Filipino.

“Noong dati, sabi nila ‘Mag-AFAM ka.’ Ayaw ko ng AFAM. Gusto ko ng Pinoy. They are very loving and very caring. Most Pinoys are very family-oriented, 'yun ang gusto ko,” she said.

On the other hand, Alawi shared that arrogance is an instant turn-off for her.

Sharing her worst date experience, she said: “May time kasi na we were eating in a restaurant. Tapos pinagsisigawan niya 'yung waiter, pinagmumumura niya. Parang siguro he was trying to impress me pero hindi niya alam na sobrang na-turn off ako the way he treated that waiter.”

“Kung ganyan siya magtrato sa waiter, he could treat anyone else like that. He could treat me or my family [like that]. Ang lala niya. 'Yung waiter umiiyak. Nag-walk out ako, kinausap ko 'yung waiter nag-sorry ako. Ayaw ko na nakakakita ng ganun,” she added.

Nonetheless, Alawi doesn’t have a preference between showbiz and non-showbiz guys as long as they get to keep their relationship private.

“I like having a private relationship kasi feeling ko kapag in-out agad namin, mabilis agad masisira, lalo na kung 'yung lalaki affected sa mga bashers or sa mga comments. Sinasabi ko lang na whether showbiz or non-showbiz, I want it to be private and intimate,” she said.

At this point, the actress confessed that she is currently very much single.

“Marami actually ang nagtatanong if nasa private relationship ako. No talaga, not yet. Dating? Ang tagal na ng last date ko eh. Siguro three months [ago]. Gusto ko kung sino 'yung next relationship ko, siya na 'yung magiging asawa ko, siya na 'yung magiging tatay ng mga anak ko,” she said.

Alawi thinks this will all happen in five years when she’s 29.

“I think may asawa na ako [in five years]. Pero five years from now, I think I’ll still be vlogging kung gusto pa ako panoorin ng mga tao. And also siguro I would put up my own business,” she said.

Related video: