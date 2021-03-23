‘Isang taon nang nagtitiis ang Pilipino’: Janine Gutierrez laments lack of solutions amid COVID-19 surge

Actress Janine Gutierrez has been outspoken about her criticisms against the government on social media. Instagram: @omar_ermita

MANILA — After the likes of Angel Locsin and Liza Soberano, Janine Gutierrez is the latest celebrity to voice out her dismay with the government response to the pandemic, amid surging cases of COVID-19.

On Twitter, the “Dito at Doon” actress wrote: “Napaka-walang malasakit naman. Isang taon nang nagtitiis ang mga Pilipino, imbis na magbigay ng solusyon, ang maipapayo mo ay mag-tiis pa rin at wag magreklamo?”

“Hanggang kelan? Masunurin at maintindihin ang Pinoy, kung meron lang sanang matinong maaasahan.”

A year on since the Philippines first imposed lockdown measures due to the health crisis, the national government reported a record-high surge of positive cases early this week.

The number of active infections on Tuesday, 86,2000, is the highest since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate up to 70 million this his year to achieve herd immunity, according to vaccine czar, Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. As of Tuesday, a total of 408,995 have been vaccinated since the country’s inoculation drive started on March 1.

Earlier this month, President Rodrigo Duterte drew criticism for describing the COVID-19 crisis as “a small matter (maliit na bagay).”

That statement prompted reactions from several groups, as well celebrities, including Locsin, who noted the contrary: “Malaking utang, malaking taas ng cases, malaking human rights violations.”

Soberano, meanwhile, questioned the lack of government assistance for poor Filipinos “who cannot afford not to go out to work” on Monday, as the government imposed anew stricter lockdown measures in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

