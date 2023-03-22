The Weeknd hailed as 'world's most popular artist'

Photo from The Weeknd.

The Guinness World Records has hailed Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd as the "world's most popular artist" after two new titles.

In its latest update, The Weeknd got the record of the most monthly listeners on Spotify (111.4 million as of March 20, 2023) and the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on the streaming giant.

Based on the figures, The Weeknd currently has almost 30 million more monthly listeners than second-placer Miley Cyrus with 82.4 million.

They are followed by Shakira (81.6 million), Ariana Grande (80.6 million), Taylor Swift (80.2 million), Rihanna (78.5 million), and Ed Sheeran (77.5 million).

The Guinness World Records cited the release of "Die For You" remix with Grande for The Weeknd to reach the new milestones.

"Michael Jackson is the only other solo male musician to have ever achieved this feat," it added.

The Weeknd has many accolades such as 4 Grammy Awards, 6 American Music Awards, 2 MTV Video Music Awards, and a Latin Grammy Award.

