Elisse Joson is introduced as Sophie Madrigales in 'Dirty Linen' in a teaser released on Wednesday. ABS-CBN

MANILA – Elisse Joson will be entering the drama series "Dirty Linen" as the ex-girlfriend of Aidan, portrayed by Zanjoe Marudo.

In a teaser released by Dreamscape Entertainment on Wednesday, Joson's character was introduced as Sophie Madrigales, who appears to be have close ties with the Fiero family.

"I will make you love me again, Aidan. Walang makakapigil doon kahit na sino," Sophie says in a preview of her scene.

It remains to be seen if Joson's character will become a roadblock or ally to Alexa (Janine Gutierrez), as the latter tries seduce Aidan to get more information about the secrets of the family.

Joson was last seen in an episode of drama anthology "Maalaala Mo Kaya" and the iWantTFC series "The Goodbye Girl" as one of the lead characters last year.

She recently hogged news headlines because of her on and off relationship with McCoy de Leon, with whom she has a daughter.

Early this month, de Leon went on record to say that he and Joson are "happy" and on good terms anew, weeks after their separation went public and stirred controversy.

