Thai singer Phum Viphurit to return to PH for mall shows

Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit. Instagram @phumviphurit

MANILA -- Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit will be returning to Manila in April for a series of mall shows as part of his "The Greng Jai Piece" tour.

The Manila leg of the tour will be held from April 21 to 23.

Other stops on the tour include Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, South Korea and Singapore.

Event promoter Karpos Multimedia announced that Phum will perform in Glorietta on April 21, Ayala Malls Manila Bay on April 22, and Market! Market! at April 23.

Ticket mechanics have yet to be released.

Phum released his second album "The Greng Jai Piece" last December. He last performed in the Philippines in September 2022 for the "G Music Fest."

Among his popular hits are "Lover Boy," "Hello Anxiety," and "Long Gone," among others.