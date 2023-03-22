Sarah Lahbati considers son Kai as huge blessing from God

MANILA -- Sarah Lahbati took to social media to write a heartfelt birthday message for her son Kai.

To celebrate his fifth birthday, Lahbati posted a brief video clip of Kai as an infant. In the caption, she expressed her surprise that time had passed so quickly.

“Seems like you were just born yesterday... Happy fifth birthday to our precious & sweet bubba Kai,” she wrote in the caption.

Lahbati also expressed her gratitude to Kai for bringing so much love and happiness into their family's lives, and she acknowledged him as a tremendous blessing from God.

Aside from her own greeting, Lahbati also shared through her Instagram Story a photo of Zion’s gift for his baby brother.

The note that came with the gift reads, “Dearest Kai, thank you for being my brother. I wish you the best and happy birthday from Kuya Zion.”

Kai and Zion are Lahbati’s children with her husband, actor Richard Gutierrez. Kai’s actual birthday was on March 21.