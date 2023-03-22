Moira dela Torre asks fans: 'Are you ready for the next single'

MANILA -- OPM hitmaker Moira dela Torre's newest "hugot" song "Ikaw at Sila" has hit more than 5 million streams on Spotify.

Dela Torre shared her latest achievement through Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

She also teased her fans about her upcoming single.

"r u ready for the next single," dela Torre wrote on her post.

"Ikaw at Sila," which was released in January, is the first single from dela Torre's upcoming album, and includes familiar lyrics and melodies from her past hits "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tadhana" — which she composed with estranged husband Jason Hernandez.

Dela Torre and Hernandez confirmed their separation in May 2022, with the latter admitting he had been unfaithful.

Both "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tadhana" were personal compositions that marked milestones in the relationship of the former couple.

Currently, dela Torre is in Canada for her concert tour.