LOOK: Lotlot de Leon reunites with biological father

MANILA — Actress Lotlot de Leon has reunited with her biological father to celebrate her birthday.

In a lengthy Instagram post, de Leon shared how she knew that she was adopted.

"As far back as I can remember, I already knew I was adopted, not because of my parents but because of people around my Mama Guy and Daddy Boyet," de Leon said.

"Didn’t know what it meant before until my mom sat with me one day and explained. She said the difference between me and Ian was that my brother came from her stomach, I was a gift from above. (Mom pointing at mama Mary the statue.)" she added.

While she was emotional about the news, de Leon said she never hated her biological parents but she was curious about their identities.



"Cried for hours after that. Not because I didn’t know who my real parents were but because I wanted to be like Ian too, na galing din sa stomach n'ya because I love my mom so much, gusto ko totoong anak din nila ako ni dad," the actress said.

"Through the years I never felt hate for my biological parents. Just curiosity. Sino sila? What’s their story? And tbh I prayed to meet them one day. Gusto ko din sila makilala," she added.

De Leon also shared how she was able to track her parents.

"Fast forward to many years … out of luck or destiny I was at the municipal hall of Olongapo and someone passing by said … 'Lot nung baby ka, sa amin ka nakatira.” Since sa Olongapo nga ako pinanganak. Sabe ko suntok sa buwan, I’ll ask kung may alam sila sa totoong tatay ko," the actress narrated.

"I was able to speak to someone who accommodated me and since alam ko na name ng father ko I gave the details of the information I had. Few days after that I was sent his full name, the name of his wife and daughter … my ate!" she added.

"Searched online. Got an e-mail address. In my head that time, try lang naman … kung hindi n'ya ako sagutin … okay lang. Hindi ko na nilagay sa isip ko that he would. I wrote … 'Hi Mr. Olson, my name is Lot de Leon, my biological mom's name is Eva Rodriguez … are you my father?' Something like that, then he replied and said. 'Yes, I know who you are.' 'I’ve always known about you I carried you in my arms when you were born.' My jaw dropped & the rest is history."

Despite the long journey, de Leon was glad to meet his biological father.

"Each of us have a story. Marami din tayong plano sa buhay. Pero ang plano pa din ni Papa God ang mangingibabaw. So here I am standing side by side with my Papa and I’m grateful in many ways. Forgiveness, humility and prayers goes a long way," she said.

"If not for the decisions they made … the time they made it. I wouldn’t have the people I love most in my life too now. Looking at the glass half full with gratitude. Always."

