LOOK: Jake Ejercito bonds with daughter Ellie in Japan

Jake Ejercito has once again taken his daughter Ellie on an adventure abroad, this time to the bustling city of Tokyo.

The proud dad has been sharing their fun-filled bonding moments on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their exciting journey.

Since arriving in Tokyo, Ejercito and Ellie have been busy exploring the city.

In one of his posts, Ejercito took candid shots of Ellie randomly sitting near the pedestrian crossing, which he captioned: “Stay real, my love.”

Ejercito has always been vocal about his love for Ellie, often sharing sweet messages and photos of them together.





Ellie is Ejercito’s daughter with Andi Eigenmann. In a past interview with Cinema News, Ejercito said he and Eigenmann worked so hard to reach the point where they are today.

“I don’t really ask Ellie about it [how she feels about the set-up]. Parang na o-observe ko lang sa kanya. Kasi siyempre Andi and I, 'yung relationship naman namin when it comes to co-parenting, hindi naman naging smooth lagi and hindi naman siya smooth ever since,” he said.

“Marami kaming pinagdaanan na phases. Siyempre before, immature pa kami and everything. So medyo malayo din 'yung nilakbay bago naging ganito ka-settled and smooth.”

What’s good about their situation now, Ejercito said, is it benefits Ellie and that has always been their goal.