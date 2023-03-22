Keanu Reeves shares experience on filming 'John Wick 4'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

No stranger to death-defying stunts, with the help of his team, Keanu Reeves once again proves his mastery of the action genre in “John Wick 4.”

For the latest one, John Wick uses nunchucks, a deadly and difficult-to-master weapon.

"I could do okay, but I can't do any of the tricks. I have good control," Reeves shared about the nunchuck. "And that's really what I worked on. I would work a lot on control because I wanted to look like I could hit people but not hit them. A lot of the stuff that I was doing was like how to come out and just strike and not hit people."

Reeves undergoes rigorous training and performs in the jaw-dropping action sequences that are trademarks of the blockbuster film series.

"I just have memories of a lifetime, positive memories," he said. "I shot over 100 days. But you know, they're fun. You want to go along for the ride. You want to be emotionally invested in the characters, but you also want to have fun, and I think John Wick action is fun."

In all four John Wick films, his character is emotionally grounded by his desire to honor the love of his life — and the latest sequel continues to show what really matters to him.

"It's one of my favorite things about playing the role," Reeves added. "It’s so nice. It's so human. It's so the best of human love and holding someone and loving them."

Asked how he would like to be remembered, the actor said: "I'm 58 now so you start thinking about your tombstone. I don't have a line yet. I have to come up with it soon."