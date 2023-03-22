Kapamilya stars Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Zanjoe Marudo and Joshua Garcia have successfully concluded their "G! Kapamilya" tour in Abu Dhabi.

The tour kicked off in Barcelona, Spain last March 11. The group then proceeded to Milan, Italy for the second leg.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday morning, Bernardo expressed her gratitude to all those who watched and supported their shows.

"And that concludes our #GKapamilya tour! Thank you to our hardworking prod team and @kapamilyatfc for making everything possible, and of course to our Kapamilyas in Barcelona, Milan, and Abu Dhabi for your support and very warm welcome. We hope we made it worth your time," Bernardo said.

The actress also thanked Marudo, Garcia, her boyfriend Padilla and comedian-host Eric Nicolas for taking good care of her.

"To these 4 boys who took care of me this whole trip, thank you! Bringing home so many happy memories because of you! I feel so lucky to have you all! Kakaproud kayo as always. Congratulations to us!! So… Where to next?" Bernardo teased.

"G! Kapamilya!" was co-presented by TFC and Star Magic.

