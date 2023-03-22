Photo from Miley Cyrus' Twitter account.

American singer Miley Cyrus' lead single "Flowers" returned to the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 after the release of her new album.

The song is now enjoying its seventh week on top. "Last Night" by Morgan Wallen, which was No. 1 last week, fell to the second spot.

Cyrus thanked her fans and said: "Flowers is #1 for a 7th week! I love all of you. Endless Summer Vacation out now!"

According to Billboard. “Flowers” drew 106.7 million radio airplay audience impressions and 28.2 million streams last March 10 to 16, based on figures by Luminate.

"Kill Bill" by SZA and "Die For You" remix by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, remained steady at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Another track by The Weeknd "Creepin'" with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage was fifth, followed by the TikTok hit "Boy's A Liar, Pt. 2" by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice.

Former top charter "Anti-Hero" rose to the seventh spot as Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour, followed by "Calm Down" by Rema and Selena Gomez -- their ninth Top 10 hit.

Two Morgan Wallen tracks "Thought You Should Know" and "You Proof" completed the Top 10.

