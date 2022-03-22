MANILA – Veteran OPM vocal group The Company has finally released a new album five years since their last one.

Titled “Gitna,” the new collection is The Company’s 29th full album release and the group’s first album under Star Music Philippines.

Produced, arranged and recorded in the midst of the pandemic, the album title is taken from one of the songs in this collection in reference to the group’s core and centeredness amid the changing times and disruptions in music and contemporary living.

In a virtual conference on Tuesday, The Company members Moy Ortiz, Annie Quintos, Sweet Plantado and OJ Mariano expressed excitement in sharing this new collection to their fans.

Along with the release of the full album, the music video of “Gitna” will also come out on YouTube on Thursday night.

“'Gitna' kasi has a very particular storyline. Siya 'yung tipong kanta or kwento na kapag narinig mo, makaka-relate ka in so many levels,” said Mariano.

“Nung ginawa namin 'yung music video, us being theater artists, kating kati na talaga kami umarte ulit. The time we were doing it at the beach, that confrontation part, may kakaibang gigil na nangyari. You could all see it in the video. Ang sarap lang kantahin nung kanta talaga,” he added.

But the whole process of releasing this album and creating the music video of “Gitna” was not without any challenges.

“The challenge was the songs of the new generation songwriters, the way they compose music now is not so much formulaic. Hindi mo alam kung saan papunta 'yung structure at 'yung melody. Ito ay nakikita sa awiting ‘Gitna.’ In the middle of the song merong rap. Ang comment nga ng aking pamilya, it’s very theatrical. In this way, we are able to focus and highlight the theatrical skills of Sweet and OJ but in a pop venue,” Ortiz explained.

While it didn’t come natural for all of them because they are used to OPM “in certain type of way and a certain kind of style,” Ortiz lauded his group’s willingness to adapt to the changes.

“We are always willing to be progressive musically and on stage performance-wise, to learn the new styles, the new ways to express OPM… Personally as a musical director, I am very satisfied and grateful to my singing partners and people in Star Music Philippines for allowing us to be experimental also in this album,” he added.

For the group, the title “Gitna” signifies how they are at the center with “half foot looking at tradition and comfort music and the other foot is looking forward and being progressive.”

When asked what else can music fans expect from them, Plantado said: “I think para kaming wine, the more we age, lalong sumasarap. I think sometimes, nandoon kami sa point na ano pa ba ang pwede naming gawin. Pero actually, if you don’t stop creating, we surprise even ourselves na kaya pala namin. It’s just taking risk sometimes. You’ll never know if you don’t try.”