‘Sleeper’s Paradise’ is a 10-track compilation of some of the Philippines’ most talented reggae, ska, and dub artists today. Handout

With all the dark and depressing news coming out of the war in Ukraine, COVID-19 surges and, well, a one-sided disposition by this government towards a certain candidate in the upcoming national elections, is there anything to feel happy about?

Sure, there is.

There is the release on vinyl of “Sleeper’s Paradise”, a 10-track compilation of some of the Philippines’ most talented reggae, ska, and dub artists today.

Not since the compact disc compilation albums of “Doobie Nights” in 2006 and “Island Riddims” in 2004 by Galaxy Records has there been a compilation release of Filipino takes on one of Jamaica’s finest exports - music.

“Sleeper’s Paradise” is a labor or a dream of love by The Grey Market Records’ head honcho Jay Amante, who in 2021 expressed releasing music by local reggae bands.

The result is “Sleeper’s Paradise”, featuring Goodleaf, Singkopado Sound System, SteadyMovin’ Beat, Dreadknot Used, Junior Kilat, Coffeebreak Island, Kalookan Dub Kolektive, Stony Fingers, Lady I, and Red-I on glorious vinyl with arresting cover art Louie Cordero.

The cover shows art of a person picking his nose, a subtle way of saying this music is going against the grain of traditional music releases.

Edy Varde of Goodleaf who served as coordinator for the album agrees.

“Halos lahat ng artist line-up maliban kay Red-I, ay first time on vinyl,” bared Varde.

“It is the hope of all artists to have their music on vinyl. It’s like a person thinking of writing a book. Except music-wise, na-immortalize music nila. At hindi noticeable yung bands. Wala sila sa limelight but the quality of the music is there. Dahil dito sa ‘Sleeper’s Paradise’, nagkaroon ng confidence yung artists at na boost morale – may value music namin.

“We are usually more recognized outside the Philippines. So the fact that pinansin kami ng The Grey Market Records means a lot.”

“Island Riddims” and “Doobie Nights” had these tracks that are strong and iconic. “Island Riddims” featured their stylized version of the Juan dela Cruz Band’s “Ang Himig Natin” with a lovely cameo by Joey “Pepe” Smith and Jr. Kilat. There was Enchi’s reggae-fied version of Yano’s “Tsinelas” and Skabeche’s beautiful “Part of Me.”

“Doobie Nights’ ” stellar tracks included “Boogieman” by the Spaceflower Show, “Sister Sinister” from Indio I, and “Ngiti” from Peacepipe.

And here is why listeners should get this album before it is gone forever (they only pressed this in a limited quantity).

Side A opens with a pair of edgy pieces from Goodleaf and Singkopado Sound System that make sure you will be paying attention to the music.

“Lumay” from Junior Kilat

Cebu’s Junior Kilat has for almost two decades been writing reggae and dub music in their native dialect of Cebuano. The track they contribute, “Lumay” or “gentleness” in Cebuano, is a mesmerizing instrumental that feels like you’re drawing closer to an oasis with lips parched on a hot day.

It’s got Paul Puti-an and Coffeebreak Island

One of the most underrated musicians in an already underrated scene. He has been a fixture with Coffeebreak Island, the Borrachos, Shuffle Union, Snub Nose, and Todo Pasa. And Paul infuses blue-eyed soul and amazing guitar work into reggae and ska. His gruff voice adds a bluesy touch to his songs. And any time Coffeebreak Island is included - and they chip in the suave and cool “Walang Hanggang” - is cause for celebration.

Kalookan Dub Kolektive’s classic “Sound Killer” is included

A strong mysterious track that sticks in your consciousness.

Lady-I as always offers an alluring track

The amazing Lady-I chips in a sensuous song in “Meditation” that nails the ephemeral vibe of reggae. Like a slow, teasing vamp of a song. Feisty, too.

The cool thing about “Sleeper’s Paradise” is this is the first in a possible series of four anthology albums.

Listen to “Sleeper’s Paradise”, and you’ll know that these next volumes cannot come soon enough.

Interested music fans can go to the Facebook page of The Grey Market to inquire on how to get the album.