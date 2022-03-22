Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Sarah Lahbati gets 150 roses from husband Richard Gutierrez

ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Actress and celebrity mom Sarah Lahbati shared Tuesday a sweet gesture made by her husband Richard Gutierrez.

In an Instagram post, Lahbati showed a giant bouquet of 150 roses given by her husband. 

"Before heading to work today, I was surprised by my love (Richard Gutierrez) with 150 roses," she said. 

"Thank you for always making me feel loved, for making me feel special & for treating me like a queen. je t’aime, my king!!!"

Gutierrez and Lahbati pushed through with their wedding in 2020 amid concerns about COVID-19, with an intimate ceremony attended only by a small number of guests.

Gutierrez and Lahbati have two children, Zion and Kai.

