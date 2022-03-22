Lotlot de Leon shares thoughts as she turns 50

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez took to social media to share her birthday message for her mother actress Lotlot de Leon, who just turned 50.

Posting throwback photos of De Leon on Instagram, Gutierrez greeted her mom on her special day.

"How did I get so lucky. Happy birthday, mama! I love you so much," she wrote.

Gutierrez's brother, Diego also shared his birthday greeting for their mother.

"Two pictures probably 20 years apart but still same same. Missing you on your birthday mama but we’ll celebrate when you get back from lock-in! Happy birthday we love you!!" he wrote on his Instagram page.

In an Instagram post on Monday, De Leon shared her thoughts as she turned 50.

"This tiny thing entered my car when I opened my window. This little dandelion made me smile this morning. A dandelion is a symbol of growth, hope and healing. So yes, I turn 50 today and I am grateful for all that life has brought and taught me... for all the good and the bad," De Leon wrote.

"Grabe... ang dami ko pa gusto i-share at sabihin pero sige ito na lang. Sa lahat ng nagmamahal at nagtitiwala, salamat. Sapat na sapat kayo! Papa God, thank you. Ikaw na po bahala sa akin lagi... alam N'yo na po 'yun! And here’s looking forward to many more years of blessedness with my family," she added with the hashtag #goldengirl.

