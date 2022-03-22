Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The music video for Jayda's single "Toxic" has finally been released.

The video about toxic people and the consequences of being one is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

The colorful music video, which premiered on Monday night, was directed by Amiel Kirby Balagtas.

The upbeat song was self-penned by Jayda with her father, OPM veteran Dingdong Avanzado. It was produced by Jayda and Jonathan Manalo.

Last year, Jayda released the singles "M.U. (Malabong Usapan)" and "Paano Kung Naging Tayo?"

The music vide of "Paano Kung Naging Tayo?" was even named the best music video at the International Film Festival Manhattan 2021.

Jayda, a Star Music artist, released her first EP "In My Room" back in 2018.

Jayda is the daughter of Avanzado with actress-singer Jessa Zaragoza. All three will be featured in the concert "Revelation" at the Fox Theater in Redwood City, California on March 26.

