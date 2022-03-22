Gigi De Lana stuns in Michael Cinco gown for Middle East concert

MANILA — Breakout singer-actress Gigi De Lana stunned fans in her Michael Cinco gown for her concert in the Middle East this March.

In an Instagram post, De Lana was fiery in her red crystallized gown made by the Dubai-based Filipino designer.

"It is a dream! a memory, a moment that we Gigi Vibes will remember and treasure. Thank you!" De Lana said.

"And of course, I will never forget! This Gorgeous Red crystallized by non other than The (Michael Cinco)," she added.

De Lana's “Domination” tour is scheduled for 3 stops in the Middle East: Dubai on March 12, Abu Dhabi on March 18, and Bahrain on March 25.

Sam Concepcion is also a guest singer in the concert.

De Lana rose to fame after competing in the noontime singing competition "Tawag Ng Tanghalan" as well as her viral covers on YouTube.

