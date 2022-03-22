Photo from Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram account.

Filipino-American pop star Olivia said Tuesday she is proud of her Filipino and thanked her Pinoy fans for their support.

In an interview on "Good Morning America," Rodrigo said it's amazing that Filipinos have been supportive since she started her career.

"It’s amazing. I feel so proud to be a part of the Filipino community and they’ve been so lovely and so welcoming and supportive of me," she said.

She was glad her childhood was sealed with her Grammy-nominated album "SOUR."

"I have always been the most emotional kid, I’m Pisces and they’re very emotional," Rodrigo said.

"I think it’s really empowering, actually, I remember listening to it after it came out and rolling out the window, blasting the song, and being like so proud of myself for doing it," she added.

Rodrigo said she wanted to continue to show her authentic self in her future projects.

"I think sometimes you’re, especially a young woman in the industry, I think people are so quick to compare you to people and be like oh she’s the next this or she’s this mixed with this," she said.

"I just kind of wanted to be me and do my own thing and write songs that resonate with who I am as a person."

