Emotional Dagul opens up about life after showbiz

Comedian Dagul talks about his current situation in the March 20 vlog of Ogie Diaz. Screenshot

MANILA — Comedian Dagul turned emotional as he opened up about his life after showbiz, saying he is struggling to provide for his family financially on top of adjusting to not being able to walk.

Dagul, who is married and has four children, shared his current situation in an interview with Ogie Diaz released early this week.

Dagul, whose brand of comedy has been tied with his dwarfism, was formerly part of the kiddie gag show “Goin’ Bulilit,” which concluded in 2019.

Currently, Dagul, 63, works at his barangay hall as head of its command center.

“Sa ngayon medyo mahirap kasi nga iba 'yung sa showbiz ka, iba 'yung nagtatrabaho ka. Kasi kapag empleyado ka ganun lang talaga kinikita mo at saka hindi naman ganun kalaki kasi sa barangay ang ibinibigay honoraria lang,” he said.

Dagul’s work prospects have been limited, he shared, given his dwarfism and now having to use a wheelchair. “Binubuhat ako ng anak ko para pumasok sa opisina namin,” he pointed out.

On rest days from his barangay-hall job, Dagul helps operate his family’s sari-sari store. “May maliit kami na tindahan ako 'yung nagbabantay kasi nga si misis busy sa trabaho dito sa bahay kaya ako muna ang nagbabantay sa tindahan namin,” he said.

But even the combined income from his day job and the store have been barely enough to sustain his family, a tearful Dagul shared.

“’Yung nasa isip ko ba't ganun 'yung nangyari sa akin? Hindi ko na kayang maglakad mahina na ang tuhod ko. Samantalang dati ang liksi ko. Iniisip ko nga eh ba't ganun, ano ang nangyari?

“Nalungkot lang ako sa ano, tulad ngayon mga pangangailangan ng anak ko sa bahay namin. Kung paano ko ma-provide 'yung ano namin. Kaya sabi ko sige okay lang laban pa rin. Basta kumikilos ka lang. Huwag ka lang tamad... Talagang hindi ko na kaya magpa-aral. Naaawa ako sa anak ko. Nakakalungkot, hindi ko na kaya. Kaya sabi ko bahala na kung anong mangyari basta ang ano ko lang huwag lang tamad-tamad kasi kapag tamad ka, talagang walang mangyayari sa buhay mo,” he said.

Dagul, whose real name is Romeo Pastrana, started his showbiz career initially through bit roles in the late ‘90s. He eventually clinched main roles in numerous TV programs and films. “Goin’ Bulilit” became one of his longest stints as an actor, as it ran from 2005 to 2019.

Over the years, Dagul did manage to save up, but most of it eventually went to the construction of the house where they currently live.

“Siyempre sa tagal na, wala na, naubos na rin. Kaya nga ang ano ko, kumabaga sa ano survive na lang talaga,” he said.

“Ito ‘yung bahay ko, ito ‘yung naipundar ko tapos 'yung kinita ko dito ko na binayad kasi katwiran ko, mawala man ako sa showbiz kahit papaano may bahay ako, na wala akong babayaran na buwan-buwan na iniisip mo talagang nakatatak na 'yang utang mo na ‘yan, na bayaran,” he explained.

Bringing his experience from decades in showbiz, Dagul launched during the pandemic his own YouTube channel with his daughter, J-Khriez, who also has dwarfism. He said he hopes the platform will also be a way not only to help them financially, but also restore his passion for entertaining.