MANILA -- After revealing that she is now pregnant with her third child, Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana has opened up about her pregnancy journey in an exclusive interview with Star Magic's "Inside News."

Romana and her husband Boyet Ahmee have two children together: Callie, 18, and Alonzo, 7. Seven years since she gave birth to her second child, the actress got pregnant again.

According to Romana, 37, she knew that she is going to have another baby but she wasn't just sure when it will come.

"Late ko na rin talaga nalaman, kaya late na rin 'yung reveal namin. Kasi late ko nalaman only because I was so busy. .. Imagine-in mo seven years naman akong walang baby, so iniisip ko 'okay wala.' Tapos hanggang sa antok na antok ako. That's when I realized, 'teka maybe I should have myself checked.' Ang tagal ko na palang hindi nache-check. Around that time nung nagpa-check up ako biglang nagulat, 'hello," Romana said.

"Being able to reveal it na it was a very big relief for us because then this time we get to share our joy to everybody. You know it's always a great piece of news when you hear of somebody conceiving," Romana added.

The actress said she is excited to welcome her family's new bundle of joy. Romana, who is now six-months pregnant, is due to give birth this July.

"Very excited ako kasi I've seen how Boyet and I have become good parents, I'd link to think. ...I know na somehow parang nakamado na namin how we go about parenting," she said.

"What excites me most is the possibility that you know I have three children who will be talking to one another. And I think the excitement and possibilities that I am only 37 and yet I get to experience what they are experiencing as a children. Imagine at my age I get to be a mom to a college student, a kid, and a newborn pagdating ng July. So those are three different kinds of parenting. Three different experiences that we get to experience with the children. Boyet and I acknowledge this answered prayer very well," Romana said.

Romana announced her pregnancy last Friday during a media conference for a vitamin supplement she endorses.

Currently, Romana is one of the stars of ABS-CBN's hit series "Viral Scandal."