“The Broken Marriage Vow” reached a pivotal turn in its episode aired Monday, as a desperate Jill (Jodi Sta. Maria) tried to keep her son Gio (Zaijian Jaranilla) away from David (Zaijian Jaranilla), only to be confronted with the harsh truth that the boy would rather stay with his father.

In the episode titled “Last Straw,” David stormed Jill’s office after finding out she intends to leave Baguio for Manila with Gio. He then threatened Jill with a case seeking Gio’s sole custody, saying he is aware of her attempt to take her own life after their marriage broke down. David had learned about Jill’s suicide try from their common friend Sandy (Angeli Bayani).

Realizing that the incident would favor David in their court battle, not only for Gio’s custody but the annulment of their marriage, Jill rushed to secure their son even if it meant grabbing him forcibly while in the middle of his class.

The ensuing car chase where David went after Jill and Gio nearly harmed the latter. While they avoided crashing by a split-second, Jill was just about to face the worst: the prospect of being left behind not only by her husband, but by her son.

Jill explained to Gio that David is determined to separate them. Exasperated by his parents’ tug of war, Gio pointed out that Jill did not even bother to ask whether he wants to stay with her.

The heartbreaking scene saw Jill in disbelief as Gio lamented she was rarely home to spend time with him, and that she always prioritized work over their family. Jill explained that she is the breadwinner, given David’s sparse projects as an architect, and that David further used up the money they had been saving for Gio’s future.

But even that explanation appeared to fall on deaf ears, with Gio insisting that he would rather be with his father.

“Iiwan mo ako?” Jill asked her son. “Ginawa ko naman lahat. Lahat ng alam kong tama mapalaki ka lang nang maayos. Gio, ikaw ang mundo ko.”

“Hindi niyo puwedeng sabihin sa akin kung ano’ng dapat kong isipin at maramdaman. Hindi niyo ako puwede diktahan kung sino ang gusto kong makasama,” Gio answered.

Dazed, Jill fetched a pair of surgical scissors from her medical kit and slowly approached her son. Retreating backwards, Gio stumbled and appeared to fall off a cliff.

Directed by Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay, “The Broken Marriage Vow” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and Jeepney TV, with 48-hour advanced episodes available on iWantTFC and Viu.