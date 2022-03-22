BINI, BGYO to release collab single ‘Up!’

BINI and BGYO are seen in formation in a teaser for their first official single together ‘Up!’. Star Music

MANILA — BINI and BGYO, the breakout sibling P-pop groups, are set to release their first collaborative track, “Up!”, about reaching for greater heights.

A snippet of the single was posted Tuesday by Star Music, accompanied by glimpses of the two acts in formation to dance and their travel overseas.

“No matter what path BINI and BGYO take, one thing’s for sure— they’ll fly high and reach greater heights!” the teaser read.

The song will drop April 1, which is also the premiere night of BINI and BGYO’s “Dubai Adventures,” a docufilm about their first international performance in December 2021.

Where do we go next?



No matter what path @BINI_ph and @bgyo_ph take, one thing’s for sure— they’ll fly high and reach greater heights!



Up! | BINI x BGYO | 04.01.22#BINI #BGYO #BINIxBGYO_UP pic.twitter.com/j3MMwfRTof — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) March 22, 2022

While “Up!” will be the siblings’ first official record together, the two acts have frequently collaborated, notably during their joint “One Dream” digital concert in November.

Both BINI — composed of Jhoanna, Maloi, Stacey, Mikha, Sheena, Colet, Gwen, and Aiah — and BGYO — consisting of Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki — trained under the Star Hunt Academy for two years before being launched as a P-pop group.

Since their respective debuts, the two groups have become among the most recognizable names in local P-pop, with a passionate fanbase dubbed Bloom and ACEs.