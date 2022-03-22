Photo from Nice Print Photography

MANILA — Singer Angeline Quinto posed with her non-showbiz boyfriend in photos for their baby shower posted Tuesday.

In photos on Nice Print Photography's Facebook page, Quinto posed with her still-unnamed partner hugging her.

Also seen in the photos are Alex Gonzaga and her husband Mike Morada.

Quinto thanked the people who helped and contributed to her baby shower.

"Thank you very much po sa lahat for making my baby shower possible. Nakita at nakasama ko ulit ang mga taong malapit sa akin," Quinto said.

"And also THANK YOU, sa napaka generous na mga partners and sponsors namin para mabuo ito. We love you po. Thank youuu sainyong lahat," she added.

Last February, Quinto made sure to make her maternity shoot extra special as she released, for the first time, a photo with her non-showbiz boyfriend.

It was just last December when Quinto announced that she is due to become a mother.

The singer has declined to publicly name her boyfriend, but did not hesitate to open up about their romance and how it began, prior to the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

