'Very happy and very in love': Barbie Imperial looks back at how her romance with Diego Loyzaga started

MANILA – “Very happy and very in love.”

This was how Barbie Imperial described her current emotional state two months after she and Diego Loyzaga revealed that they are in a relationship.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” Imperial said Loyzaga makes her really happy and she’s glad they have found each other.

“Sobrang light lang ng feeling ko ngayon,” she quipped.

Sharing a bit of a back story about their relationship, she said: “Kami po kasi ni Diego, friends na kami before pa, since 2018. At that time, may mga kanya kanya kaming love life. When I broke up with my ex and siya rin, parang hindi naman po kami nagka-thing pero parang gustong i-try pero alam namin na hindi kami best para sa isa’t isa that time.”

“We became friends ng sobrang tagal. Nung nawala po si Diego because of what happened to him, kinakamusta ko pa rin siya kahit magkalayo kami. Tinetext ko pa rin siya kahit hindi naman talaga siya nagre-reply. Nung bumalik na siya, nabasa niya 'yung mga texts naming mga magkakaibigan na sobrang concerned pa rin kami para sa kanya,” she added.

When Loyzaga was finally allowed to hang out with his friends again, Imperial said that was when they started going out.

“After that, nagtuloy-tuloy na nanligaw na talaga siya. I am very grateful for God’s timing,” Imperial said noting how it all happened when both she and Loyzaga were more emotionally stable compared to when they first knew each other in 2018.

The couple first sparked rumors of a romance in November last year, when Loyzaga left a comment on Imperial’s bikini photo on Instagram.

They revealed their relationship over the New Year with Imperial saying she never thought they would become a couple.

