Janine and Diego Gutierrez post sweet birthday messages for mom Lotlot de Leon

MANILA – Siblings Janine and Diego Gutierrez took to social media to greet their mom Lotlot de Leon a happy birthday.

“The very center of our hearts. Happy birthday to our beautiful mama!! We love you,” wrote Janine as she posted a couple of photos from their beach family getaway.

In another set of posts, Janine shared a video of de Leon making a wish before blowing the candle on her birthday cake.

Meanwhile, Diego shared his photo with de Leon by the pool.

In the caption, he wrote: “We could go on and on with long captions and messages for you, but it would never be enough to express how much we love you!!”

“We are so thankful to have you as our mama! Happy birthday,” he added.

Janine and Diego are just two of de Leon’s four children with her former husband Ramon Christopher Gutierrez.

In a previous interview, de Leon said all she’s ever wanted for her children is to see them happy while achieving their dreams, and she is glad to be witnessing that firsthand with both Janine and Diego.

The two are currently part of “ASAP Natin To.” Janine recently joined the ABS-CBN concert variety show after signing a contract with the Kapamilya network.

Now that two of her children are in show business and are part of the ABS-CBN family, de Leon could not help but wonder if this is all “meant to be.”

“I am just so happy with the trust that the Kapamilya network is giving to my children. Salamat at nakikita nila 'yung talent at kung anong pwedeng maibahagi ng mga anak ko sa industriya. I am very grateful for that also,” she said.

Related video: