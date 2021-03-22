How fatherhood has changed Vin Abrenica

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – Five days after the delivery of his firstborn, Vin Abrenica faced a virtual media conference to gush about the joy -- and difficulty-- of being a new father.

“I am loving every moment of it,” Abrenica said, citing his extended stay-at-home lifestyle with partner, actress Sophie Albert. “She represents a new growth for us in our eight-year relationship. Hawig na hawig pa niya baby girl namin!”

Abrenica also takes pride in the fact that he is a hands-on father to his “princess.”

“Eto puyat, no sleep! I’m quite used to it dahil ako nagpapalit sa younger siblings ko before," Abrenica related. “First two to three days, naduduling na ako but now kasi kahit nakakapagod, it’s very rewarding. Every second sinusulit ko, sobrang sarap lang every moment of my life. “

He has also embraced a new morning regimen sunning his baby, which he calls his “best and most favorite ritual.”

“Mas inspired talaga ako ngayon. I realized that I’m not living my life for myself anymore. At lalo kong minahal ang parents ko kasi hindi pala biro maging magulang.”

Abrenica welcomed his daughter with Sophie Albert last March 15.

A couple of eight years, Abrenica and Albert have been marking successive milestones in the past three months alone. Aside from becoming first-time parents, they earlier announced getting engaged, as well as moving in together.

Abrenica and Albert have yet to set the baptism of their baby -- along with the date of their wedding.

This week the actor ventured out to Nueva Ecija to shoot the suspense thriller “Nelia,” his first film during the pandemic. He is intensely conscious of submitting himself to all health protocols to protect his family. “I had been a good citizen by just staying at home all this time. I want to keep safe always dahil mga high risk ang kasama ko sa bahay,” he said.

Along with Winwyn Marquez, Abrenica will portray a nurse in the mystery thriller about a hospital besieged by unexplained deaths.

“I am excited to work, much more because this is my first time to work with most of the cast like Raymund Bagatsing, Lloyd Samartino, Ali Forbes and others under director Lester Dimaranan,” he said.

Portraying a nurse is also not new to Abrenica who first took up nursing as in college.

The actor is also grateful to Philippine Tinseltown Q &A Productions for the opportunity to have a gainful employment during the pandemic.