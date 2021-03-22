Heaven Peralejo reiterates having no part in rumored breakup of Kiko Estrada, Devon Seron

MANILA – Heaven Peralejo has once again cleared herself after her name was dragged in the rumored breakup of her “Bagong Umaga” co-star Kiko Estrada and his girlfriend of two years, actress Devon Seron.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” Peralejo admitted she only laughed off the issue at the beginning.

“Siguro po nung last taping po namin, ang dami naming scenes together. I feel like nabigyan lang 'yun ng another meaning,” she said.

Explaining that there is nothing going on between her and Estrada, she stressed: “We were talking kasi kailangan namin ng chemistry for the show. Lahat 'yun para sa trabaho lang.”

According to Peralejo, she and Estrada became good friends just because they are constantly working with each other.

“Wala naman talaga, hindi totoo 'yung issue. Nakakatawa lang siya pero nakaka-stress for me and for mom.”

The relationship of Estrada and Seron became the subject of speculation early this month, due to the noticeable changes on their respective social media pages.

Aside from her since-deleted cryptic statement about “hiding the truth,” Seron appeared to have removed all photos of Estrada from her Instagram account. Estrada, meanwhile, has completely wiped his page.

Neither, however, has gone on record to say they have broken up.

Seron and Estrada had been co-stars in at least three major projects starting in 2012, before they confirmed being together in January 2019. They celebrated their second anniversary as a couple in August 2020.

Meanwhile, Perlajo shared how she manages other people’s opinions about her since she joined showbiz.

“Yung first time ko, sobra akong na-depress. Totoo po talaga 'yun. Kasi siyempre at some point in your life, parang sobrang sakit naman ng mga sinasabi ng mga tao. Hindi naman talaga nila alam 'yung totoo,” she said.

“Lahat na yata ng words na pwede mong ibigay, ibinigay nila sa akin. Natanggap ko lahat 'yun. Ang sa akin lang, kaya ko siya talaga kung ako lang. Pero kapag nakikita ko 'yung mom ko na nas-stress about it, and pwede ma-trigger ulit sa kanya ng cancer, doon ako sobrang nalulungkot, nagagalit, naiinis ako,” she added.

