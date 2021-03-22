Due to popular demand, Regine’s ‘Freedom’ concert to stream again

Regine Velasquez’s ‘Freedom’ was originally held on February 28 on KTX.ph. Star Music

MANILA — “Freedom,” the live digital concert of Regine Velasquez which featured a fresh repertoire from the music icon, will be available for streaming anew in April.

On Monday, co-producers ABS-CBN Events and IME announced that “due to popular demand,” “Freedom” will be streaming on StageIT on April 3, 7 p.m. PDT (April 4, 10 a.m. in Manila).

Each ticket, priced US$11.99, will also include access to “The Making of Freedom” documentary, according to the announcement.

“Freedom,” the first major digital concert of Velasquez, was originally scheduled on February 14 — as the singer’s traditional Valentine offering — but was moved to February 28, after she was exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Velasquez, 50, underwent self-quarantine during that period. She tested negative.

